Here's where you can catch the Rays play on Opening Day

The reigning and defending American League Champions are looking to start this year on the right foot, as the Tampa Bay Rays face the Miami Marlins Thursday afternoon.
First pitch is scheduled to take place at 4:10 p.m. in Marlins Park.
But, for those fans who won't be in the stands, where can you catch the game?
Thursday's Opening Day game will air on the newly rebranded Bally Sports Florida, which was originally FOX Sports Florida. You can catch Rays home games on Bally Sports Sun for the remainder of the season.
Tampa Bay's home opener will take place Friday, April 9 at Tropicana Field against the New York Yankees.
- Here's why you can contract COVID-19 even after getting the vaccine
- CDC relaxes gathering guidelines for fully vaccinated people
- 53 arrested, 165 fined at illegal street racing event that drew 300 people in Lakeland
- Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of the road
- Derek Chauvin trial: Videos from Cup Foods, police body cameras shown in court
- With a new-look rotation, can the Rays make a return to the World Series in 2021?
- How to avoid falling for a prank on April Fools' Day
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter