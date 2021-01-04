Here's where you can catch the Rays play on Opening Day

First pitch is scheduled to take place at 4:10 p.m. in Marlins Park.

The reigning and defending American League Champions are looking to start this year on the right foot, as the Tampa Bay Rays face the Miami Marlins Thursday afternoon.

But, for those fans who won't be in the stands, where can you catch the game?

Thursday's Opening Day game will air on the newly rebranded Bally Sports Florida, which was originally FOX Sports Florida. You can catch Rays home games on Bally Sports Sun for the remainder of the season.

Tampa Bay's home opener will take place Friday, April 9 at Tropicana Field against the New York Yankees.