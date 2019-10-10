ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros on Thursday in Game 5 of the American League Division Series, they will take on the New York Yankees next week.

Games 3, 4, and 5 of the American League Championship Series would be played Tuesday, Oct. 15; Wednesday, Oct. 16; and Thursday, Oct. 17 at Tropicana Field.

Rays Insiders are getting a special chance to buy up to six tickets for the theoretical games during a presale that starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, and goes until 5 p.m. Then, at 6 p.m. Oct. 10, tickets will be available on RaysBaseBall.com for the general public.

Insiders will be emailed unique offer codes Thursday morning -- those will give them access to the presale.

To purchase tickets for multiple games, add tickets for each individual game to your shopping cart before completing your purchase. Offer codes will expire after one completed purchase.

Post-season tickets are only available on mobile. Fans can scan their tickets on their smartphone or access them through the free MLB Ballpark App. Paper tickets, including print-at-home and PDF versions, will not be available or accepted for the postseason.

RELATED: Rays head to Houston after beating Astros 4-1 to even ALDS

RELATED: Rays beat the Astros, forcing Game 5 in ALDS

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter