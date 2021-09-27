Here's how to get tickets to Rays postseason games

The Rays are in pursuit of their first-ever World Series championship.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Rays have clinched a spot in the postseason for the third straight season in addition to back-to-back AL East titles.

So, you're probably wondering how to get your hands on tickets to catch the Tampa Bay area team seek out its first World Series championship.

Tickets for all potential home games for the American League Division Series will go on sale at 3 p.m. on Sept. 30 to the general public. Season Members and Rays Insiders will get early access to snag some seats.

You can still register to become an "insider" here. According to the team, as long as you sign up by noon on Sept. 28, you'll be eligible for the ALDS ticket presale.

Tickets will be available online only and are subject to availability. Should you buy tickets to a game that is deemed not necessary during the postseason you will be refunded within 10 business days, according to the Rays.

"No refunds will be issued for played games for any reason," the team's website reads.