How to watch Rays players compete in All-Star festivities

Shane McClanahan, Randy Arozarena, Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco were all named as All-Stars for this year's big game.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Now that the Tampa Bay Rays wrapped up their series against the Atlanta Braves with a much-needed convincing 10-4 win Sunday afternoon, fans can turn their attention to the All-Star break.

Four Rays players — pitcher Shane McClanahan, outfielder Randy Arozarena, first baseman Yandy Diaz and shortstop Wander Franco — were selected as All-Stars for this year's big game. McClanahan will not participate in the festivities due to injury reasons.



Arozarena, Diaz and Franco will play in the All-Star game, with the first two being previously chosen as starters for the AL by fans. Arozarena and Diaz are also among the nine first-time starters. Franco was called up to the AL roster as an injury replacement, filling the spot of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

But when and how can Rays fans expect to see their team's All-Star play in this year's game and what other events will they be competing in? Let's take a look.

2023 MLB All-Star Game

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 in Seattle's T-Mobile Park. That game will be broadcast on FOX and on the FOX Sports app. For Spanish speakers, the game will also be aired on Fox Deportes.

So clear your schedule and mark your calendars to see your Rays All-Stars play in the game.

Home Run Derby

Arozarena will be the only Rays player to compete in this year's famous Home Run Derby.

That event is scheduled at 8 p.m. Monday, July 10, and will be available to watch on ESPN.

This will be Arozarena’s first time in the Derby and makes him the third Rays player to participate in one, after Evan Longoria and Carlos Pena.