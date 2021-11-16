Rays' Kevin Cash wins AL Manager of the Year Award

Tampa Bay won a franchise best 100 games in 2021.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following another division title and one of the best regular seasons for the Tampa Bay Rays, Kevin Cash has been named AL Manager of the year for the second year in a row.

Cash won the award during last year's pandemic-shortened season after leading the Rays to the franchise's second World Series appearance. And while the team was unsuccessful in recapturing last year's magical run, this season was just as memorable.

Tampa Bay won a franchise-best 100 games in 2021, winning their division for the second year in a row. The Tampa native was able to keep a low-budget, data-driven team in championship contention all season, utilizing the roster's strong defense and speed, while also having a rotating cast of pitchers on the mound.

