Kevin Keirmaier to become free agent after 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays

In a tweet, the Rays announced it has declined the 2023 club option for the veteran player.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After 10 years with the Tampa Bay Rays, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier will become a free agent.

In a tweet, the Rays say it has declined Kiermaier's 2023 club option of $13 million. Kiermaier had signed a 6-year, $53.5 million contract with the Rays, which included a $1,000,000 signing bonus and an average annual salary of $8.9 million, with a bump to $13 million in 2023.

Kiermaier, 32, is a three-time Gold Glove winner and was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB draft. In 2021, Kiermaier missed much of the season with a quad strain, sprained wrist, and a hip injury that required surgery.

A tweet from the Rays shared a video of Kiermaier's moments on the field, saying, "All the unreal plays, all the incredible moments. You'll always have a home in Tampa Bay, KK."