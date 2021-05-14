Locked On Rays: Phillips walks it off against the Mets

TAMPA, Fla. — We've seen this move before.
Brett Phillips hits an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to hand Tamp Bay the 3-2 win and stop the Mets’ seven-game winning streak.
The Rays trailed 2-0 entering the 8th inning, but Mike Zunino hit a monster blast against David Peterson, and Manuel Margot tied up the contest with a two-out RBI double off Trevor May.
Starters Tyler Glasnow and David Peterson both pitched well. Glasnow goes eight innings giving up two runs with 10 strikeouts. A Jonathan Villar home run was the only blemish for him.
As for Peterson, he goes seven-plus innings giving up two runs with nine strikeouts.
Tampa Bay is now 21-19 on the season.
Earlier in the day, 10 Tampa Bay sports director Evan Closky spoke with the Locked On Rays guys about a multitude of topics. Closky grew up a Mets fan, but the trio delve into discussions about the Trop, Rays moving from St. Petersburg and the upcoming series.
