Rays

Locked On Rays: Phillips walks it off against the Mets

Seminole High School gets bragging rights on Plant High School Friday night as Brett Phillips hands Pete Alonso's Mets a loss.
Tampa Bay Rays' Brett Phillips, fourth from right, celebrates his walk-off single off New York Mets relief pitcher Aaron Loup scored Brandon Lowe during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — We've seen this move before.

Brett Phillips hits an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to hand Tamp Bay the 3-2 win and stop the Mets’ seven-game winning streak.

The Rays trailed 2-0 entering the 8th inning, but Mike Zunino hit a monster blast against David Peterson, and Manuel Margot tied up the contest with a two-out RBI double off Trevor May.

Starters Tyler Glasnow and David Peterson both pitched well. Glasnow goes eight innings giving up two runs with 10 strikeouts. A Jonathan Villar home run was the only blemish for him.

As for Peterson, he goes seven-plus innings giving up two runs with nine strikeouts.

Tampa Bay is now 21-19 on the season.

Earlier in the day, 10 Tampa Bay sports director Evan Closky spoke with the Locked On Rays guys about a multitude of topics. Closky grew up a Mets fan, but the trio delve into discussions about the Trop, Rays moving from St. Petersburg and the upcoming series.

