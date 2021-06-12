Locked On Rays: Sticky Situation

MLB has a big problem with pitchers manipulating pitches.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the Tampa Bay Rays are not publicly involved in the crusade against players illegally manipulating pitches, it is tough to imagine there are not guys on the squad using some of the sticky stuff.

That's not to call out the hometown team, but there is no squad in Major League Baseball clean.

Where this ranks as far as scandals in the sport? That remains to be seen.

The Locked On Rays crew discusses this issue in-depth with 10 Tampa Bay sports director Evan Closky.

Also, Ulises has a conspiracy theory about Brandon Lowe bobblehead night, which Evan is not buying.

Finally, trivia!

As for Friday's game, Ryan Yarbrough followed up his complete game with another win as the Rays become the first team to reach 40 wins this season. The Rays are 21-5 since May 13. Tampa Bay beats Baltimore 4-2 at Tropicana Field. Brandon Lowe hit his 11th home run of the season.