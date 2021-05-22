Locked On Rays: Tampa Bay extends winning streak to 8 games

DUNEDIN, Fla. — What a way to keep the winning streak alive!
After an emotional day trading shortstop Willy Adames, Francisco Mejía's grand slam in the 12th inning helped Tampa Bay beat the Blue Jays 9-7 Friday night at TD Ballpark. This is the Rays' eighth consecutive win.
Home runs certainly the story of this contest as Brandon Lowe hit two dingers along with Ji-Man Choi, who parked a two-run bomb over the right-field wall to tie the game at 5-5 in the 6th inning.
Tampa Bay has hit three or more homers in five consecutive games, the longest stretch in team history and one shy of the major league record set by the 1987 Baltimore Orioles.
Also, during this winning streak, the Rays are averaging nine runs per game.
The Rays remain one game behind Boston in the AL East standings.
WTSP Sports Director Evan Closky joined the Locked On Rays Podcast team to talk about Tampa Bay's winning ways, no-hitters and some baseball / Rays trivia.
- FWC tracking bear spotted roaming through Pasco County
- Gov. DeSantis announces 'Freedom Week' sales tax holiday
- Sisters reunite in Tampa after spending a half-century apart
- New 'Project Opioid' aims to decrease opioid deaths in Tampa Bay by 2025
- 50,000 more Florida homeowners insurance policies to be dropped with hurricane season looming
- What to do this weekend around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter