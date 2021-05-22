Locked On Rays: Tampa Bay extends winning streak to 8 games

Tampa Bay remains the hottest team in Major League Baseball.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — What a way to keep the winning streak alive!

After an emotional day trading shortstop Willy Adames, Francisco Mejía's grand slam in the 12th inning helped Tampa Bay beat the Blue Jays 9-7 Friday night at TD Ballpark. This is the Rays' eighth consecutive win.

If you missed last night's ending, it was a grand old time#RaysUp x @BudSelect pic.twitter.com/TvKHu4MyDC — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 22, 2021

Home runs certainly the story of this contest as Brandon Lowe hit two dingers along with Ji-Man Choi, who parked a two-run bomb over the right-field wall to tie the game at 5-5 in the 6th inning.

Tampa Bay has hit three or more homers in five consecutive games, the longest stretch in team history and one shy of the major league record set by the 1987 Baltimore Orioles.

Also, during this winning streak, the Rays are averaging nine runs per game.

The Rays remain one game behind Boston in the AL East standings.

