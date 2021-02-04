x
Meadows' homer in 8th lifts Rays over Marlins 1-0

The starting pitchers, Sandy Alcantara for the Marlins and Tyler Glasnow for Tampa Bay, both threw six shutout innings.
Credit: AP
The Miami Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays play during the second inning of a baseball game on opening day, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

MIAMI — Austin Meadows’ home run with two outs in the eighth inning was all the Tampa Bay Rays needed, as the reigning AL champions started their season with a 1-0 win over the Miami Marlins. 

Meadows — who hit 33 homers for the Rays two years ago, then only four in 36 games last season — connected off reliever Yimi Garcia on a drive that cleared the 387-foot sign in left-center with ease. Jesús Aguilar had two of Miami's three hits. 

The starters, Sandy Alcantara for the Marlins and Tyler Glasnow for Tampa Bay, both threw six shutout innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

