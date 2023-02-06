2023 MLB All-Star Game: How to vote for your favorite Rays players

The big game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 in Seattle, Washington.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Believe it or not baseball fans, but the 2023 MLB All-Star Game is almost upon us!

Selected players across the league will compete on Tuesday, July 11 in Seattle, Washington as the best in the American and National leagues face off against each other.

And here's some good news for Tampa Bay Rays fans, the team announced last week how you can vote for your favorite players to participate in the big game!

So, if you're a big fan of Randy Arozarena, Wander Franco, Isaac Paredes, Josh Lowe, Yandy Diaz or other star players on the team — here's how you can try to have them play in this year's all-star game.

The MLB will have two phases of voting this year, with the first phase allowing fans to vote daily for their favorite Rays players. You can do so by clicking here.

After the first phase is over, the overall top-voted players in each conference will automatically get a starting spot at their respective positions.

The top two players at each position in both leagues, including six outfielders, will advance to a final ballot to determine the remainder of the available all-star starting positions.

Fans are allowed to vote up to five times in any 24-hour period through the MLB's website.

The first phase will conclude at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 22 and the final week of voting starts at 12 p.m. Monday, June 26.

Other events that will occur during the week of the big game include the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. To learn more about the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, click here.

Last year, Tampa Bay pitcher Shane McClanahan was the only player from the team who was selected to play in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

However, this time around, more Rays players are expected to be included in the final AL all-star roster as Tampa Bay is currently the best team in the league with a record of 42-19 record. The Rays are also in first place in the AL East division and the AL itself.