MLB offers free tickets to encourage fans to get vaccinated

The league-wide incentive will take place during the month of June.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major League Baseball is hoping the offer of free game tickets will inspire fans who are unvaccinated to get a COVID-19 shot.

In an announcement Friday, MLB said it would launch a league-wide program across its 30 clubs called "MLB Vaccinate at the Plate" throughout the month of June.

All MLB clubs will host at least one event where unvaccinated fans will be able to get a free game ticket if they get a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the event.

MLB says its clubs will be able to set their own dates for the event, where the event is held and whether the game ticket will be good for that day's game or for a game later in the 2021 season.

Clubs will work with a local health care provider or national pharmacy to administer the shots and provide necessary on-site health and safety precautions.

The Tampa Bay Rays have not yet announced their plans for a vaccination event under the program.

Tropicana Field has served as a COVID-19 testing site throughout much of the pandemic.

"Major League Baseball wants to play a role in expanding widespread adoption of the vaccines which have proven to be safe and effective," said Dr. Gary Green, Medical Director of MLB in a statement. "As more people get vaccinated, the rate of infection decreases and more areas of society can safely reopen. We are proud of the efforts MLB Clubs are taking to help in this effort.

MLB is launching "MLB Vaccinate At The Plate," a free ticket incentive to encourage unvaccinated fans to receive their COVID-19 vaccination at our ballparks in June. pic.twitter.com/XOL9hPB0Jl — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) June 4, 2021