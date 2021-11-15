Former Tampa Bay Devil Ray, Julio Lugo, dies at 45

Lugo spent 12 seasons (2000-11) in the big leagues, four of which were with the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former Major League Baseball shortstop and Tampa Bay Devil Ray Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, according to multiple reports.

Lugo's family told Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes that the cause of death is believed to have been a heart attack. He would turn 46 on Tuesday.

Lugo spent 12 seasons (2000-11) in the big leagues, playing four seasons with the Houston Astros, three seasons with the Boston Red Sox and four seasons with the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He'd also have a few one-year stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles.

In his 12 years, Lugo hit .269/.333/.384 with 1,279 hits and 80 home runs. He would win a World Series ring with Boston in 2007.

CBS Sports reports that following his final game, Lugo continued taking part in the Dominican Winter League, the Caribbean Series and then independent ball in 2013.