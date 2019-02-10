OAKLAND, Calif. — The head of a group trying to get baseball to Montreal is making an interesting trip with some colleagues to Oakland Wednesday.

Le Journal De Montreal reports Stephen Bronfman planned the visit to the Tampa Bay Rays AL wild-card game against the Athletics. The Canadian newspaper said this could be a big step in the possible return of major league baseball in Montreal.

William Jegher, another member of the Montreal Baseball Group, tweeted a photo of them on their way to the game.

The Rays in June first started exploring the possibility of splitting time between Montreal and Tampa Bay. Later that month, the Rays got the green-light from the MLB to explore the two-city idea by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Bronfman’s investment company, Claridge, and development company Devimco are teaming up to try to bring Major League Baseball back to Montreal. The Montreal Expos left after the 2004 season when the franchise moved to Washington, D.C.

