Parents of Rays bullpen catcher who took his own life say he was loved by many

Carlos and Toni Ramirez said they didn't see any warning signs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 through 34.

Experts say 78 percent of people who take their own lives are male.

Last month, the Tampa Bay community mourned the death of Jean Ramirez. The 28-year-old was an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Rays, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Jean's mom and dad told 10 Tampa Bay's Liz Crawford they didn't notice any warning signs leading up to his death.

"He was always happy so we had no signs whatsoever. We were in shock. We’re still in shock," said Toni Ramirez, Jean's mom.

Being part of the Rays staff as a bullpen catcher was a dream come true for him. Carlos and Toni Ramirez said their son was happy and loved by many.

Toni said, "He absolutely love the Rays and the Rays loved him back. They made him feel special. They made him feel welcome. He was happy there."

Jean's parents said they're relying on God right now, and they want to do what they can to encourage people suffering to ask for help.

"If there’s something, don’t be afraid to come forward and ask for that. That’s the only way, right?," said Carlos Ramirez, who is an assistant baseball coach at Hawai‘i Pacific University.

Carlos said he was feeling very shaky getting back in the dugout at his team's first game in February, the first since Jean's death, but the team's pitcher threw a perfect game.

"It was unreal," said Carlos.