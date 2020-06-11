Movie to be made about Rays' Randy Arozarena's life

TAMPA, Fla — Rays breakout rookie Randy Arozarena is getting his own movie.
Wonderfilm Media announced the biopic at the end of October, according to a media release obtained by an MLB.com reporter.
And there's more to it than his stellar performance for the Tampa Bay team as it sealed its first World Series appearance since 2008.
"Baseball stardom is only a part of the Arozarena story, having escaped Cuba on a makeshift boat, landing in Mexico knowing absolutely no one and starting a new life there before making his way to the U.S. and playoff baseball heroics," Wonderfilm wrote.
Brad Gann, who was the screenwriter of "Invincible," will write the screenplay for the Arozarena film. Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon will produce along with a list of executive producers.
"Randy's story is so inspirational -- his journey grabs at your heart and this film will explore the triumphs of human spirit when driven and focused," Saxon said.
The media company slates winter 2021 for the film's release.
