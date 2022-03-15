Rays ready to get rolling, eye first World Series win in 2022

After the 99-day MLB Lockout, the Rays prepare for their first spring training game on Friday.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — After a 99-day lockout, the Tampa Bay Rays log their first official workout of the 2022 spring training season. There is a lot of excitement when it comes to this team, especially when you consider some of the rumors the Rays are pursuing superstar Freddie Freeman, but let's focus on the guys who are here in Port Charlotte.

Besides Joey Wendle, almost all the faces you fell in love with a year ago after winning 100 games in the regular season are back.

The first job is to win the AL East for a third consecutive season. Then, the team eyes something this franchise has never done before.

Win the World Series.

"This group collectively has raised the bar. You know the 100 wins they accomplished last year are not by accident," Rays President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander said.

Manager Kevin Cash said, "That was the last thing said to our players in our meeting — we're built to win. Hopefully, they take it the right way."

Cash says he is happy with where the players are at physically. He will ease the squad into action as conservatively as he can, but he only has three weeks to work with before opening day against Baltimore inside Tropicana Field.

It's the first official workout of @RaysBaseball Spring Training and it's good to be back on the field. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/Iy540ov8Vh — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) March 15, 2022

As for the players, they are stoked to be on the field again.

"I think everybody understands, you know, the business side of baseball, but being in spring training and being on the field is the best. Those are things we look forward to the most. So it's exciting," newly acquired Rays pitcher Corey Kluber said.

Fellow pitcher Shane McClanahan said, "There's a good energy floating around the clubhouse right now. It's good to be back with each other and we're finally excited to...get to work."

The first spring training game for the Rays is on Friday, with the first home game in Port Charlotte the following day.