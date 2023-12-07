Tampa Bay Rays announce 2024 regular-season schedule

The Rays will open the 2024 season with a seven-game series at Tropicana Field against the Toronto Blue Jays and Texas Rangers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays might be halfway through the season, but already, the 2024 regular-season schedule has been announced.

The Rays will open the season with a seven-game series at Tropicana Field against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 28-31 and Texas Rangers on April 1-3. This will be the third year in a row that Tampa Bay opens plays at home on Opening Day.

This is also the sixth time the Rays open the season against the Blue Jays. Tampa Bay is 2-3 in those contests, with the most recent meeting coming on July 24, 2020.

As far as the Tampa Bay Rays' opening day record goes, they're 14-12, including an 11-8 record at Tropicana Field.

Take a look at the rest of the Tampa Bay Rays schedule.

The Rays are scheduled to host the San Francisco Giants (April 12-14), New York Mets (May 3-5), Chicago Cubs (June 11-13), Washington Nationals (June 28-30), Cincinnati Reds (July 26-28), Miami Marlins (July 30-31), Arizona Diamondbacks (August 16-18), San Diego Padres (August 30-September 1).

They will play interleague road series against the Colorado Rockies (April 5-7), Milwaukee Brewers (April 29-May 1), Miami Marlins (June 4-5), Atlanta Braves (June 14-16), Pittsburgh Pirates (June 21-23), St. Louis Cardinals (August 6-8), Los Angeles Dodgers (August 23-25) and Philadelphia Phillies (September 9-11).

Following their series against Philadelphia (September 9-11), their final 16 games of the season will be against American League opponents, including nine of their last 12 against the AL East. Their trip to Milwaukee (2011, 2022) will be the third in club history while their trips to Pittsburgh (2005, 2008, 2017), Los Angeles-NL (2012, 2016, 2019) and St. Louis (2008, 2014, 2017) will be their fourth.

The Rays have six home games and seven road games against the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, while they have seven home games and six road games against the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays end the season on a six-game road trip to Detroit (September 24-26) and Boston (September 27-29).