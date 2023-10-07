Rays to play 2024 spring training games in Dominican Republic

The MLB will have three sets of international games next year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays, along with the Boston Red Sox, will play spring training games at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 9-10.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play Major League Baseball's first regular-season games in South Korea, opening next season in Seoul on March 20-21.

The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play in Mexico City on April 27-28, MLB said Wednesday. The Padres and San Francisco Giants played the first regular-season games there this April 29-30.

MLB will have three sets of international games next year. A two-game series in London on June 8-9 between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was announced last month.