TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays star pitcher Blake Snell will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies in his left elbow, the MLB team confirmed to 10Sports.
The left-handed Cy Young winner has been placed on the injured list.
Dr. Koco Eaton will perform the surgery on July 29 in St. Petersburg. After a roughly four-week recovery period, the Rays expect the 26-year-old to be ready to return in September.
Snell is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA in his 20 starts this season. He's 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in his last four starts since June 30.
He is the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner -- only the second such winner in Rays history. The other was David Price in 2012.
The Rays will decide who will temporarily replace Snell on the active roster before Friday's game in Toronto. The team says right-hander Diego Castillo will probably start on Friday, and right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos will likely start Sunday. Saturday's starter is unclear.
Related: Rays put Cy Young winner Blake Snell on injured list with fractured toe
What other people are reading right now:
- Coroner ruled man died of natural causes, but then the funeral home found stab wounds
- Florida correctional officers charged after video shows inmate being beaten
- Defense for former FSU student accused of killing parents continues to claim insanity
- Sleeping husband 'crumples' in pain after wife grabs him for sex: deputies
- St. Pete unveils aggressive affordable housing plan
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.