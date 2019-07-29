The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired infielder Eric Sogard in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for two players to be named later.
After the trade with Toronto, the Rays traded infielder Christian Arroyo and pitcher Hunter Wood to the Cleveland Indians. The Rays received minor league outfielder Ruben Cardenas and international bonus money.
The MLB trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.
