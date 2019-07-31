ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired first baseman Jesus Aguilar on Wednesday in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In exchange, the Rays give up pitcher Jake Faria.

Aguilar, 29, is hitting .225 this year with eight home runs and 34 RBIs in 94 games. He has an on-base percentage of .320.

Last year, Aguilar hit .274 with 35 home runs and 108 RBIs in 149 games. He was named to the National League All-Star team in 2018.

Faria, 25, appeared in seven games this season, pitching 10 innings with a 2.70 ERA.

The MLB trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

