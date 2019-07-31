ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired first baseman Jesus Aguilar on Wednesday in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.
In exchange, the Rays give up pitcher Jake Faria.
Aguilar, 29, is hitting .225 this year with eight home runs and 34 RBIs in 94 games. He has an on-base percentage of .320.
Last year, Aguilar hit .274 with 35 home runs and 108 RBIs in 149 games. He was named to the National League All-Star team in 2018.
Faria, 25, appeared in seven games this season, pitching 10 innings with a 2.70 ERA.
The MLB trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Related: Rays acquire infielder Eric Sogard in trade with Blue Jays
What other people are reading right now:
- Police in Texas rescue 9-year-old boy from human trafficker, report says
- Florida woman trains guide dogs to be the 'best of the best'
- Police say woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart has turned herself in
- 'I want more answers' | Man finds frozen baby in mom's freezer in south St. Louis
- Former 'American Idol' contestant part of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin operation to plead guilty
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.