Rays acquire Siri from Astros in 3-team trade, designate Phillips for assignment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays acquired outfielder Jose Siri from the Houston Astros in a three-team trade Monday.
Houston received minor league right-hander Jayden Murray from Tampa Bay. The Astros sent Siri to the Rays and minor league right-hander Chayce McDermott to the Orioles.
The 27-year-old Siri made his big league debut last year. He hit .178 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 48 games with Houston this season.
The Rays also announced they have designated outfield Brett Phillips for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.