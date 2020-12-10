Live: Rays looking to extend ALCS lead over Astros

SAN DIEGO — The Tampa Bay Rays are looking for a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series tonight.
The Rays' pitching has been on full display in their previous two victories and Charlie Morton is hoping to keep the momentum on the mound tonight against the Houston Astros.
Morton is sporting a 1-0 record with a 1.80 ERA across five innings in the postseason.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's bats will need to come alive tonight against Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. He brings a 0-0 record and 9.00 postseason ERA across four innings to tonight's contest.
Tampa Bay hit just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position in Game 1. They struggled with that in the regular season as well, their .244 average ranking 23rd in the league.
So, will the Rays offense heat up in time for Game 2?
We'll find out soon enough. Follow along below for live updates:
4:44 p.m.
Margot makes a highlight-reel catch over the rightfield wall in foul territory to end the top of the second inning.
4:32 p.m.
Manuel Margot hits a three-run homer to center field in the bottom of the first inning! It's 3-0.
4:18 p.m.
Out of a jam! Morton records two strikeouts as the Astros leave runners on the corners in the top of the first.
4:07 p.m.
Morton is on the mound and Game 2 is underway!
4:02 p.m.
First pitch is just moments away!
