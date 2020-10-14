Live: Rays and Astros square off in ALCS Game 3

With a win tonight, the Tampa Bay Rays will be one victory away from reaching the World Series.

SAN DIEGO — As the Tampa Bay Rays find themselves within two wins of a World Series berth, it's hard to look at where the team is now without first acknowledging where they've been.

Let's go back, first, to 2019.

The Rays finished with 96 wins and reached the postseason for the first time since 2013. After defeating Oakland in the AL Wild Card Series, Tampa Bay would then face the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, a team coming off of 107 regular-season wins.

Beating Houston was not going to be a casual Sunday stroll down Bayshore Boulevard. The Astros were the best team in baseball and proved their talent by defeating Tampa Bay in the ALDS in five games.

The Rays were so close, yet so far away.

Now, let's go back even further to 2008.

Old friends like Evan Longoria, Matt Garza, James Shields and David Price propelled the Rays to their first World Series in franchise history. The Rays were the second-best team in the AL that year. 2008 appeared to be "the year."

Until it wasn't.

The Philadelphia Phillies ultimately won it all in 2008, beating Tampa Bay in just five games.

Now, back to the present day. The Rays could become one win away from their first World Series in over a decade with a win over the team that ousted them from the playoffs just last year.

The redemption story is still being written, so how will it finish?

We'll soon find out. Follow along below for Game 3 updates:

9:13 p.m.

The Rays end up stranding the bases loaded and it remains 1-0 Astros in the 2nd.

Michael Perez strikeouts with the bases loaded. # — Justin Granit WTSP (@JustinWTSP) October 14, 2020

9:01 p.m.

Kiermaier now finds himself at the plate with runners on the corners and one man out in the top of the second.

8:55 p.m.

Kevin Kiermaier makes an outstanding leaping catch in deep center field to end the first inning.

KEVIN KIERMAIER DOING THINGS ONLY GOLD GLOVERS DO!!! What a catch in center!!!! #RaysUp #Postseason pic.twitter.com/kxlL0shup5 — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) October 14, 2020

8:51 p.m.

Jose Altuve gets tonight's scoring going with a solo homer off of Ryan Yarbrough. It's 1-0 Astros in the first.

Altuve home run off Yarbrough. Similar to the 1st inning in game 1 — Justin Granit WTSP (@JustinWTSP) October 14, 2020

8:40 p.m.

Game 3 is underway!

