ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Avisail Garcia and the Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to terms on a one-year contract that would pay the former Chicago White Sox outfielder $3.5 million next season.

With incentives, the deal could be worth more if the 27-year-old — one season removed from being an AL All-Star — rebounds from a disappointing 2018.

Garcia, who's coming off arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, hit a career-high 19 home runs last season but slumped to .236 with 49 RBIs in 93 games after batting a career-best .330 with 18 homers and 80 RBIs in 136 games in 2017, when he was an All-Star.

Garcia is a .271 career hitter with 76 home runs and 302 RBIs over seven seasons with the White Sox and Detroit Tigers.

