Rays have four-game win streak snapped; fall to Angels 6-4

Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays in the team's loss.
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, left, looks on as Los Angeles Angels' Phil Gosselin, center, circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Rays reliever Matt Wisler (37) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Angels stopped a five-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4.

Ohtani hit an opposite-field shot to left in the ninth off Pete Fairbanks. He also had a run-scoring double in the sixth and a tying RBI triple during the Angels’ two-run seventh inning. 

Ohtani has 46 extra-base hits this season. 

Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays, who had their four-game win streak snapped.

