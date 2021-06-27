Rays have four-game win streak snapped; fall to Angels 6-4

Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays in the team's loss.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Angels stopped a five-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4.

Ohtani hit an opposite-field shot to left in the ninth off Pete Fairbanks. He also had a run-scoring double in the sixth and a tying RBI triple during the Angels’ two-run seventh inning.

Ohtani has 46 extra-base hits this season.

Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays, who had their four-game win streak snapped.