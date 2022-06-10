Rays host free 'Play Ball' event for kids this weekend

Rays infielder Brandon Lowe and pitcher Pete Fairbanks will be at the event.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays organization and some players are getting outside this weekend as part of Major League Baseball's Play Ball Weekend.

The Rays will host free Play Ball events for kids 14 years old and younger on Saturday, June 11, in Tampa and on Sunday, June 12, in St. Petersburg.

Saturday's event will take place at 11 a.m. at West Tampa Little League on North Jamaica Street. It'll begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new multi-purpose field that will be ready to use for baseball and softball. The Rays will recognize their partnership with Friends of Tampa Recreation with a $10,000 grant in support of their swim safety program, plus a $2,500 donation to West Tampa Little League for equipment of field maintenance needs.

Following that, those in attendance can enjoy an instructional baseball and softball clinic with Positive Coaching Alliance of Tampa and other family-friendly activities.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Rays president Brian Auld will attend, in addition to Rays infielder Brandon Lowe.

On Sunday, the Rays will host a free Play Ball event at 2 p.m. at Fossil Park Youth Baseball & Softball on 9th Street North. Mayor Ken Welch, Rays president Matt Silverman and Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks will attend. The Rays will also recognize their partnership with the City of St. Petersburg Parks & Recreation Department with a $10,000 grant in support of their swim safety programs, in addition to a $2,500 donation to Fossil Park Youth Baseball & Softball.

Same as in Tampa, participants will be able to take part in an instructional clinic and family-friendly activities. There's a Rays game against the Minnesota Twins at 2:10 p.m. on June 12, and the game will be broadcast during the event.