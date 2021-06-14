Rays reinstate Choi, option Brosseau

The Rays announced a couple of roster moves -- one expected, and the other, not so much.

TAMPA, Fla. — Before beginning a potential preview of the American League Championship Series with the Chicago White Sox, the Rays announced a couple of roster moves -- one expected, and the other, not so much.

First, as expected, Tampa Bay reinstated first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the injured list. Choi had been out for 12 days with a left groin strain. It will be his second stint off the IL, as he missed time at the start of the season after a spring surgery on his right knee.

Unexpectedly, the Rays sent down infielder Mike Brosseau to Triple-A affiliate Durham.

Brosseau had put together two solid offensive seasons with the Rays in 2019 and 2020 and cemented himself in Rays postseason folklore when he knocked the go-ahead homer off the Yankees' Aroldis Chapman in Game 5 of the ALDS.

Mike Brosseau gets his revenge on Aroldis Chapman.



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/HQOTQPsPAZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2020

However, Brosseau had been struggling at the plate this season, with a line of .184/.259/.336 with 48 strikeouts in 139 plate appearances.

It's still an interesting decision by the Rays, as Brosseau's dependable defense and flexibility in playing all four infield positions and the corner outfield spots helped with in-game moves.

Some time in Durham could give him the time he needs to make some adjustments at the plate.

Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Taylor Walls and Joey Wendle remain to cover the infield.

Tampa Bay will carry 14 pitchers, but if they want to add an infielder, they have two in Durham who seem to have sky-high confidence.

Wander Franco, the top overall prospect in the sport has put up a line of .309/.367/.566 in 150 plate appearances. He's on an 11-game hit streak and leads the Triple-A East with 31 RBI.

OMG WANDER 😳😳



Check out the spin (and the pick at the other end from Wyatt Mathisen) pic.twitter.com/ufUt5krL8b — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) June 13, 2021

Vidal Brujan, the MLB's No. 39 overall prospect, is slashing .282/.379/.508 and leads the Triple-A East in stolen bases with 14.