Rays claim victory in first spring training game of 2021

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Rays are gearing up for another strong season as they seek a return to the World Series in 2021.
In Sunday's preseason opener against the Atlanta Braves, the 2020 AL champs claimed victory with a walk-off.
No. 43 Mike Brosseau hit "the most dramatic home run" in his career to give the Rays the win.
The final score was 9-7.
