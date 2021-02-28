x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Rays

Rays claim victory in first spring training game of 2021

They defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-7 with a walk-off home run.
Credit: AP
A Tampa Bay Rays player walks to a practice field during spring training baseball practice on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Rays are gearing up for another strong season as they seek a return to the World Series in 2021. 

In Sunday's preseason opener against the Atlanta Braves, the 2020 AL champs claimed victory with a walk-off.

No. 43 Mike Brosseau hit "the most dramatic home run" in his career to give the Rays the win. 

The final score was 9-7.

RELATED: Rays 101: Your ultimate guide to jumping on the bandwagon this season

RELATED: Here's spring training ticket information for all 15 Grapefruit League teams

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter