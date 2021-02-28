Rays claim victory in first spring training game of 2021

They defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-7 with a walk-off home run.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Rays are gearing up for another strong season as they seek a return to the World Series in 2021.

In Sunday's preseason opener against the Atlanta Braves, the 2020 AL champs claimed victory with a walk-off.

No. 43 Mike Brosseau hit "the most dramatic home run" in his career to give the Rays the win.

The most dramatic home run @mikebrosseau10 has ever hit in his career pic.twitter.com/YGCkajUeAw — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 28, 2021

The final score was 9-7.