Rays extend division lead with 5-2 over Detroit

Tampa Bay slugger Nelson Cruz left the game in the sixth with a bruised right forearm.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yandy Díaz hit a leadoff home run and Mike Zunino later connected to help the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2.

The Rays lead second-place Boston and Toronto by 8 1/2 games. The fourth-place New York Yankees are nine back.

Tampa Bay slugger Nelson Cruz left the game in the sixth with a bruised right forearm. He was hit by a pitch on the arm during the first inning.

Reliever Dietrich Enns pitched four solid innings and gave up one run and three hits as six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter.

The 30-year old left-hander, appearing in his seventh game this season and ninth overall, went four scoreless innings at Detroit last Saturday to get his first big league win.

Thursday's game was the start of a four-game series against the Tigers. The Rays will be playing at Tropicana Field for the remainder of the week before crossing the border and beginning new series against Toronto.