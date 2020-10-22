Live: Rays hope to bounce back against Dodgers in Game 2

The Rays, on a quest to capture Tampa Bay's first World Series championship, will have Blake Snell on the mound tonight.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Tampa Bay Rays are seeking their first World Series championship in franchise history.

As if the task at hand wasn't difficult enough, their Game 1 loss on Tuesday night made going for glory all the more difficult.

But although they’re down, the Rays are certainly not out. They have a chance to even the series tonight in the MLB Bubble in Arlington, Texas in Game 2.

Tampa Bay will rely on starter Blake Snell to set the tone, while the Los Angeles Dodgers will counter with rookie Tony Gonsolin.

Snell will have his work cut out for him after the potent Dodgers lineup flexed their muscle on Tuesday. Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger each homered in the eight-run effort.

Meanwhile, the Rays’ offense will look to heat up in Game 2. They mustered up three runs on Tuesday, but for the better part of the night, the Rays were kept quiet, albeit with one of the game’s most elite pitchers in Clayton Kershaw on the mound for LA.

Can the bats come alive against Gonsolin tonight? His postseason numbers (0-1 with a 9.95 ERA in 6.1 innings) suggest this could be the night the Rays break out.

Follow along below for live updates:

8:21 p.m.

Blake Snell is on the mound to start the bottom of the first and he's got a 1-0 lead.

8:16 p.m.

The Rays get off to a great start with a homer off the bat of Brandon Lowe. It's 1-0 in the 1st.

Rays Game 2 Lineup:

Dodgers Game 2 Lineup:



