Rays: Tyler Zombro released from hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tyler Zombro is out of the hospital, according to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Triple-A Durham pitcher had been hit in the head by a line drive during a game on June 3.

Zombro crumbled to the ground, lay motionless for a moment face down, then began to shake uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rushed toward the mound. He was then taken to the hospital were he remained under observation in stable condition.

The Rays released the following statement Thursday evening:

“Late this afternoon, Tyler Zombro was discharged from Duke University Hospital. He and his family will remain in Durham and continue with his outpatient occupational and speech therapy. The Rays extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff caring for Tyler, and continue to be overwhelmed by the support for his recovery.”

He will transition to outpatient occupational and speech therapy in Durham, North Carolina.

Zombro had pitched in relief or as a closer in nine games for Durham this season. He was a non-roster invite to Rays spring training camp the last two years.

