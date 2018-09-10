ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash has finalized a multi-year extension that puts him under contract through 2024, according to a Tampa Bay Times report.

Cash, 40, had one year left on his original five-year contract that he signed going into 2015. He led the Rays to a 90-72 record in the 2018 season.

However, the Rays missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

Cash has managed the Rays since the 2015 season after Joe Maddon opted out of his contract to join the Chicago Cubs.

Major League Baseball is expected to announce its Managers of the Year award on Nov. 13. Cash is expected to finish among the top three among American League managers.

In four seasons as manager, Cash has compiled a 318-330 record.

