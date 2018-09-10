ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash has finalized a multi-year extension that puts him under contract through 2024.

The news – first reported by the Tampa Bay Times – comes as Cash had one year left on his original five-year contract that he signed going into 2015.

The Rays made the extension official a bit later on Tuesday morning.

Rays make Kevin Cash extension official pic.twitter.com/PmA5Sa0r3G — Justin Granit (@JustinGranit) October 9, 2018

Stu Sternberg on Cash extension:

“Kevin’s abilities, leadership and character have exceeded our lofty expectations. I look forward to having him and his family a part of our organization for the years ahead.” — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 9, 2018

Rays VP of Baseball Ops Erik Neander on Cash extension: “We couldn’t be happier with the impact that Kevin has made on our organization, an impact that extends well beyond our major league club. We’re thankful for this stability and the many advantages that it provides.” — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 9, 2018

The Rays also have a club option to pick up Cash's contract for the 2025 season.

Cash, 40, led the Rays to a 90-72 record in the 2018 season.

However, the Rays missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

Cash has managed the Rays since the 2015 season after Joe Maddon opted out of his contract to join the Chicago Cubs.

Major League Baseball is expected to announce its Managers of the Year award on Nov. 13. Cash is expected to finish among the top three among American League managers.

In four seasons as manager, Cash has compiled a 318-330 record.

Graph: Kevin Cash's season-by-season record and how he compares to other Rays managers

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Related: Rays finish with second-lowest home attendance for 2018 regular season

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP