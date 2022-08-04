Recognize this Rays fan? Budweiser wants to pay for his next ticket after this amazing catch

The next round is on the brewing company.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We won't call it a heads-up play. How about a bottoms-up catch?

A Rays fan who was at Friday's Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles made a spectacular grab that caught the attention of a certain brewing company.

At the bottom of the third inning, a foul ball found its way into the stands behind home plate and right into a fan's beer. The cherry on top? The fan began drinking the beer, ball and all, without hesitation.

Now, Budweiser is saying that the next round is on them. The company sent out a tweet asking if anyone could identify the fan so they could buy his next ticket to Tropicana Field, beer included.

If you catch a baseball in your beer that means your next game is on us. Help us find this guy so we can get him tickets to the next game (beer included) https://t.co/nEgLGFsICo — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 8, 2022