Recognize this Rays fan? Budweiser wants to pay for his next ticket after this amazing catch

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We won't call it a heads-up play. How about a bottoms-up catch?
A Rays fan who was at Friday's Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles made a spectacular grab that caught the attention of a certain brewing company.
At the bottom of the third inning, a foul ball found its way into the stands behind home plate and right into a fan's beer. The cherry on top? The fan began drinking the beer, ball and all, without hesitation.
Now, Budweiser is saying that the next round is on them. The company sent out a tweet asking if anyone could identify the fan so they could buy his next ticket to Tropicana Field, beer included.
The Rays would go on to win their home opener, defeating the Orioles 2-1.