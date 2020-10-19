Rays fans eager for World Series gear

People lined up outside the Rays fan store at Tropicana Field Monday for American League champs and World Series gear.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropicana Field remains empty one day ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays second World Series appearance in franchise history, but that didn’t keep fans from lining up outside the stadium to get their hands on new gear.

The Rays team store is open Monday through Saturday. Fans who purchase World Series merchandise are given a free Rays bobblehead that was originally intended for one of this season’s home game giveaways.

Due to COVID-19, the team implemented safety policies for shopping.

Team store hours have been adjusted to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Shopping will be limited to six customers at one time with a maximum of 30 minutes of shopping time per customer.

Facemasks are required at all times while inside and outside the store.

Shoppers will be asked to maintain at least six feet of distance from others while in the store and will be required to wait outside before entering with physical distancing measures in place.

Tropicana Field is a cash-free facility. Only debit and credit card payments are accepted.

Orders can be placed by calling (727) 342-5731 or by emailing RaysRetail@RankandRally.com.

