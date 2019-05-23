ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 10News was looking through the archives and realized it has been almost three years since someone from the station had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at a Tampa Bay Rays home game.

10News Brightside anchor Rob Finnerty wants to change that.

Rob, along with Brightside reporter Sean Streicher, grabbed their gloves, measured out 60 feet, 6 inches in the parking lot and decided to show the Rays that 10News still has what it takes to toss out the ceremonial first pitch.

After several warm-up pitches, Finnerty tweeted the Rays saying he was ready to go! The Rays responded with a challenge: if Rob can get 1,000 retweets on his video, the first pitch is all his.

Help 10News get Rob to the Trop! You can retweet the video below. You can also click or tap here.

The last time someone from 10News threw out the first pitch was on August 25, 2016. 10News anchor Allison Kropff threw a strike! The Rays won that game 2-1 over the Boston Red Sox.

Was Allison their good luck charm that day? We think so, and we think Rob will be too!

It’s time to welcome Rob Finnerty and 10News back onto the field at the Trop!

