Rays launch flash sale, allow fans to get half-priced tickets for lower box seats

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thinking about going to a Rays game anytime soon? Well here's your sign to do so!
The team announced Tuesday morning via social media it has launched a flash sale beginning now until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
The sale includes 50% off of lower box and lower reserved tickets to any remaining regular-season home game that falls on Monday through Friday.
Fans can purchase a maximum of six tickets per game by using the code "RAYSUP23" while supplies last.
"Please note, tickets and parking passes are mobile-only," the Rays wrote on its website. "Fans will access tickets and prepaid parking through the MLB Ballpark app."
Tampa Bay fans are asked to download the app before they head to the ballpark. Also, any sort of paper tickets will not be available or accepted.
To learn more on how to access mobile tickets, click here.
Back in February, the Rays announced that all regular-season home games this year will have $10 tickets available in the team's party deck and select lower-level seating areas. Those tickets are non-transferable and can be bought in the MLB Ballpark app or on the Rays' website while supplies last. Fans can also buy other seating for single-game tickets.
Tampa Bay is currently the best team in the league with a record of 43-19 record. The Rays are also in first place in the AL East division and the AL itself.
The team's next game is scheduled at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at Tropicana Field against the Minnesota Twins.