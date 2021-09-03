Rays reveal at which games fans will be able to get free swag

The giveaways begin April 9-11 during the team's home opener series against the New York Yankees.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays baseball is back, and so are a certain amount of fans this season which means, once again, you'll have a chance to get your hands on some free Rays swag.

The team announced its upcoming giveaway schedule on Tuesday. Fans who attend certain home games will have a chance to snag free items like replica trophies and bobbleheads.

It all starts with a Rays season schedule magnet during the team's opening home series against the New York Yankees from April 9-11.

The giveaways will happen at these specific games:

Tuesday, April 13 vs. Rangers—AL Championship Replica Trophy presented by GEICO

Saturday, May 29 vs. Phillies—Car Flag presented by Florida Department of Transportation

Wednesday, June 9 vs. Nationals—Willy Adames Audio Bobblehead presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Saturday, June 26 vs. Angels—Brandon Lowe Bobblehead presented by DEX Imaging

Tuesday, July 6 vs. Indians—Austin Meadows Bobblehead

Saturday, July 31 vs. Red Sox—Randy Arozarena Bobblehead presented by Sagicor Life Insurance Company

Saturday, August 21 vs. White Sox—Tyler Glasnow Bobblehead

Saturday, September 4 vs. Twins—Tote Bag presented by MLB Network

For seven Sunday home games, fans under the age of 14 can also expect to get:

Sunday, May 30 vs. Phillies—Kevin Kiermaier Snapback Hat presented by Morgan Auto Group

Sunday, June 13 vs. Orioles—Raymond Jersey Keychain presented by Crown Automotive Group

Sunday, June 27 vs. Angels—Willy Adames Headband

Sunday, July 11 vs. Blue Jays—Ugly Sweater Socks presented by GTE Financial

Sunday, August 1 vs. Red Sox—Rays Baseball Cards presented by Topps

Sunday, August 22 vs. White Sox—Sports Bracelet

Sunday, September 5 vs. Twins—Arm Sleeve

The reigning American League champs will start the season on Thursday, Apr. 1 in Miami against the Marlins. Tickets for home games are on sale.