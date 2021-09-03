Rays reveal at which games fans will be able to get free swag

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays baseball is back, and so are a certain amount of fans this season which means, once again, you'll have a chance to get your hands on some free Rays swag.
The team announced its upcoming giveaway schedule on Tuesday. Fans who attend certain home games will have a chance to snag free items like replica trophies and bobbleheads.
It all starts with a Rays season schedule magnet during the team's opening home series against the New York Yankees from April 9-11.
The giveaways will happen at these specific games:
- Tuesday, April 13 vs. Rangers—AL Championship Replica Trophy presented by GEICO
- Saturday, May 29 vs. Phillies—Car Flag presented by Florida Department of Transportation
- Wednesday, June 9 vs. Nationals—Willy Adames Audio Bobblehead presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
- Saturday, June 26 vs. Angels—Brandon Lowe Bobblehead presented by DEX Imaging
- Tuesday, July 6 vs. Indians—Austin Meadows Bobblehead
- Saturday, July 31 vs. Red Sox—Randy Arozarena Bobblehead presented by Sagicor Life Insurance Company
- Saturday, August 21 vs. White Sox—Tyler Glasnow Bobblehead
- Saturday, September 4 vs. Twins—Tote Bag presented by MLB Network
For seven Sunday home games, fans under the age of 14 can also expect to get:
- Sunday, May 30 vs. Phillies—Kevin Kiermaier Snapback Hat presented by Morgan Auto Group
- Sunday, June 13 vs. Orioles—Raymond Jersey Keychain presented by Crown Automotive Group
- Sunday, June 27 vs. Angels—Willy Adames Headband
- Sunday, July 11 vs. Blue Jays—Ugly Sweater Socks presented by GTE Financial
- Sunday, August 1 vs. Red Sox—Rays Baseball Cards presented by Topps
- Sunday, August 22 vs. White Sox—Sports Bracelet
- Sunday, September 5 vs. Twins—Arm Sleeve
The reigning American League champs will start the season on Thursday, Apr. 1 in Miami against the Marlins. Tickets for home games are on sale.
