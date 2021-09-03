x
Rays

Rays reveal at which games fans will be able to get free swag

The giveaways begin April 9-11 during the team's home opener series against the New York Yankees.
Credit: AP
Members of the Tampa Bay Rays take batting practice at Tropicana Field before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays baseball is back, and so are a certain amount of fans this season which means, once again, you'll have a chance to get your hands on some free Rays swag.

The team announced its upcoming giveaway schedule on Tuesday. Fans who attend certain home games will have a chance to snag free items like replica trophies and bobbleheads. 

It all starts with a Rays season schedule magnet during the team's opening home series against the New York Yankees from April 9-11. 

The giveaways will happen at these specific games: 

  • Tuesday, April 13 vs. Rangers—AL Championship Replica Trophy presented by GEICO
  • Saturday, May 29 vs. Phillies—Car Flag presented by Florida Department of Transportation 
  • Wednesday, June 9 vs. Nationals—Willy Adames Audio Bobblehead presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
  • Saturday, June 26 vs. Angels—Brandon Lowe Bobblehead presented by DEX Imaging 
  • Tuesday, July 6 vs. Indians—Austin Meadows Bobblehead
  • Saturday, July 31 vs. Red Sox—Randy Arozarena Bobblehead presented by Sagicor Life Insurance Company
  • Saturday, August 21 vs. White Sox—Tyler Glasnow Bobblehead
  • Saturday, September 4 vs. Twins—Tote Bag presented by MLB Network

For seven Sunday home games, fans under the age of 14 can also expect to get:

  • Sunday, May 30 vs. Phillies—Kevin Kiermaier Snapback Hat presented by Morgan Auto Group
  • Sunday, June 13 vs. Orioles—Raymond Jersey Keychain presented by Crown Automotive Group
  • Sunday, June 27 vs. Angels—Willy Adames Headband
  • Sunday, July 11 vs. Blue Jays—Ugly Sweater Socks presented by GTE Financial
  • Sunday, August 1 vs. Red Sox—Rays Baseball Cards presented by Topps
  • Sunday, August 22 vs. White Sox—Sports Bracelet
  • Sunday, September 5 vs. Twins—Arm Sleeve

The reigning American League champs will start the season on Thursday, Apr. 1 in Miami against the Marlins. Tickets for home games are on sale.

