Rays take Game 1 of ALDS; beat Boston 5-0

Randy Arozarena was the star of the game, making history by hitting a home run and stealing home.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay is starting their postseason run on the right foot.

In front of a home crowd in Tropicana Field, the Rays took down the division rival Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

With an injury-riddled starting rotation, rookie Shane McClanahan got things going for Tampa Bay. He allowed just one hit and struck out three batters in the opening frame. McClanahan would go on to throw five scoreless innings in his playoff debut.

The bats also did not disappoint. Another Rays rookie, Wander Franco, was ready from the get-go, hitting an RBI double in his first postseason at-bat. He would later come around to score on a Yandy Diaz infield single.

A few innings later and power hitter Nelson Cruz would take advantage of the home-field advantage by smacking a ball into the C-ring of Tropicana's scaffolding, which was ruled a home run.

Fan-favorite Randy Arozarena got in on the home run party as well. He belted one over the left-field wall in the fifth inning. Arozarena hit a record-breaking 10 home runs last postseason when the Rays reached the World Series. The team would fall short of winning the championship, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 6.