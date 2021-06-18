Locked On Rays: Glasnow goes down, should Rays explore trade for Scherzer?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Well, this is a week we would like to forget.
After leaving his start early in Chicago, we learned Tuesday Tyler Glasnow has a partially torn ligament in his elbow.
Kevin Cash came out on Friday saying he was encouraged by the latest news from doctors. The star pitcher will not pick up a baseball for a month, but they're hoping the injury is more around the bone than the ligament.
Tampa Bay still hasn't won since the Glasnow injury news was reported. The man not only spoke with the media on Monday after leaving the game but then was back at it on Tuesday sounding off against Major League Baseball. His issue pertains to a midseason change versus allowing the players to finish the year and then make changes during the offseason when pitchers can adjust.
It begs the question, should the Rays trade for someone like Max Scherzer? On one hand, there is reality.
The Rays never trade any prospect for rentals.
On the other hand, there is opportunity.
If management believes Tampa Bay can win a world series (something we all believe), then it would behoove Erik Neander and company to bring in a Hall of Fame pitcher to help get it done. Scherzer is a free agent after the season. The price tag will not be astronomical. Wander Franco and Vidal Brujan are not going anywhere. One blue-chip prospect like Brendan McKay would do it.
Food for thought and something discussed thoroughly on this week's Locked On Rays Podcast:
