Rays go for the knockout in Game 5 of ALCS

The Rays will try again to clinch a trip to the World Series after the Astros stayed alive in Game 4.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Game 4 of the American League Championship Series may have gone the Houston Astros' way. But fear not, Rays fans -- history is still on your side.

Out of 38 times in postseason history in which a team held a 3-0 lead, 37 of those teams went on to win the series. This includes seven out of eight teams that failed to complete the sweep. (The 2004 Yankees are the only team to blow a 3-0 series lead.)

But if the Rays want to win the pennant, they'll have to do a better job of taking advantage of their opportunities. The biggest wasted chance of Game 4 came in the sixth with Tampa Bay down 4-2. They loaded the bases on three singles, but ALDS hero Mike Brosseau struck out and stranded all three runners.

Rays fans got one more glimmer of hope in the ninth. Down to the last out, Willy Adames hit a ball that likely would have been a game-tying home run at Tropicana Field. But in Petco Park's cavernous outfield, it bounced off the wall for an RBI double. With Adames at third after a wild pitch, Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a rocket, but right fielder George Springer snagged it to hand the Astros their first win of the ALCS.

To Game 5 we go pic.twitter.com/ESkQwInT3l — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 15, 2020

The Rays will also look to keep the ball in the park in Game 5. The Astros hit two home runs off Tyler Glasnow in Game 4, driving in three of their four runs. Tampa Bay did manage scoreless innings from Jose Alvarado and Aaron Slegers, and they'll need their bullpen to put more zeroes on the board moving forward.

Game 5 of the ALCS starts at 5:07 this evening. The Rays have three more chances to go to their second World Series in their 23-season history. If they do it, they'll face either the Atlanta Braves or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

