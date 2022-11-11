Tampa Bay Rays hire former Rangers exec Jon Daniels as senior advisor

Daniels has been with the Texas Rangers for the last 21 seasons, spending 17 seasons overseeing their Baseball Operations department.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have hired Jon Daniels as Senior Advisor of Baseball Operations, the team announced Friday afternoon.

The Rays say in this role, his focus will be supporting baseball operations senior leadership while also putting his extensive expertise in the industry to help "further inform decision-making."

Daniels spent the last 21 seasons with the Texas Rangers — 17 seasons overseeing the team's Baseball Operations Department. He was the longest-tenured top-ranking baseball official in Rangers history. Daniels joined the Rangers organization in 2002 as the baseball operation assistant.

At 28, Daniels made history, becoming the youngest general manager in MLB history when he was promoted to president, baseball operations and general manager in March 2013.

In addition to the hiring Daniels, there were several other promotions and title changes within the Rays Baseball Operation department.