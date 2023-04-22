Rays break MLB record for season-opening HR streak at 21 games

The record was broken after Randy Arozarena went deep to left-center field in the first inning to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead Saturday afternoon.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Another game, another historic record accomplished for the Tampa Bay Rays!

The Rays are the first team in MLB history to hit a home run in every game to start the season at 21 games, the team announced on social media.

The record was broken after star player Randy Arozarena went deep to left-center field in the first inning to give his side a 2-0 lead Saturday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay tied the record Friday evening with the Seattle Mariners after they homered in their first 20 games of the 2019 season.

The Rays also broke their own franchise record of consecutive games with a home run in a single-season, which was at 18 from Aug. 19-Sept. 8 in 2017.

Teams that have homered in every single one of their first 21 games:



Just us, the Rays. pic.twitter.com/gHUHEPd5kD — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 22, 2023

The 2020 American League champions continue to lead the MLB in home runs this season with 46, and Arozarena logged his fifth of the new campaign. The team's 45 homers through the first 20 games this season was the second-highest total in AL/NL history as Tampa Bay only trailed the 2000 St. Louis Cardinal with 47.

On April 13, the Rays tied the league's post-1900 record for 13 consecutive wins at a season’s start and matched the 13-0 start of the 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The only opening streak that was longer, was a 20-0 start by the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association. Tampa Bay also set a team record for wins at any point in a season by topping a 12-game run in June 2004.

The Rays can continue their historic homer streak on Sunday, April 23 at Tropicana Field against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is scheduled at 1:40 p.m. For ticket information, click here.