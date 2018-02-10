ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A highly anticipated Tuesday morning news conference started with a straightforward message.

“I’m announcing this morning that I’m selling the Tampa Bay Rowdies to the Tampa Bay Rays,” said owner Bill Edwards, who is credited with transforming the team into a successful franchise.

10News first broke the story of the potential sale on Monday, sparking a shockwave of speculation across Tampa Bay about the Rays' intentions for buying the soccer team.

Many speculated it might have something to do with the Rays search for a new baseball stadium location, or an attempt to move the Rays' spring training home back to St. Petersburg.

But at Tuesday’s news conference, Rays President of Baseball Operations Matt Silverman worked to clear up any misconceptions.

"Some obvious questions are being asked, especially on what this might mean for our Ybor ballpark plans,” said Silverman. “The answer is simple. There is no connection. The Rays are committed to our ballpark plan in Ybor, and we are committed to the Rowdies playing at Al Lang."

City leaders on both sides of the Bay seem convinced the Rays will be true to their word.

“The Rays recognize what’s happening in downtown St. Pete and made an investment in a franchise that was already drawing well and will continue to draw well,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

It’s not unheard of for a baseball team to invest in soccer. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs also own teams in the United Soccer League. And now so will the Rays.

“We’re excited to help the Rowdies win and to build on the success Bill has built,” said Silverman.

Bill Edwards telling reporters he had numerous offers to buy the Rowdies but strategically chose the Rays.

I’m 73. Its time I moved on and let some let some younger people take over and I wanted it to be local,” said Edwards. “I’m glad the Rays decided to do this.”

