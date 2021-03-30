He could be out for 3-5 weeks.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi won't play for several weeks.

Choi is undergoing arthroscopic surgery Wednesday on a sore right knee, according to Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin.

10Sports reporter Grace Remington says, while there's no exact timetable for Choi's return, Rays manager Kevin Cash believes the first baseman will be out for 3-5 weeks and likely not return until sometime in May.

"We're going to really need Ji-Man to to work hard throughout the rehab process, while he's rehabbing his knee, to get himself and the rest of his body in as good a shape as possible to speed that up so we can see him back on the field in the lineup for us quickly," Cash said.

CBS Sports says Choi had been dealing with inflammation and pain in his right knee since spring training began, and a pair of cortisone shots didn't fully relieve the discomfort he'd been feeling.

Yoshi Tsutsugo has played well at first base while filling in for Choi and will get the opportunity to play there. Yandy Diaz and Mike Brosseau will also fill in.