Rays

Rays look to secure World Series berth in a decisive Game 7

It's win-or-go-home for both the Rays and the Astros.
Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot is congratulated by Brandon Lowe after hitting a two run home run during the eighth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — It all comes down to this! Game 7 of the American League Championship Series will decide who goes to the World Series. 

After leading 3-0 in the ALCS, the Tampa Bay Rays now find themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario. 

The Houston Astros, forced a decisive Game 7 after a Game 6 win Friday night that tied the series 3-3.

The Rays jumped out to an early lead in the 2nd inning after an RBI double off the bat of Willy Adames, but it was all Astros from there.

Tonight's first pitch will be thrown at 8:37 p.m. EST as the Rays start with Charlie Morton on the mound. 

Will they make it to the World Series? You'll just have to watch to find out.

