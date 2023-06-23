MLB-leading Rays lose ace McClanahan to back tightness and fall to Royals 6-5

Shane McClanahan, looking to become the majors’ first 12-game winner of the season, left with two outs in the fourth.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays lost ace Shane McClanahan to mid-back tightness in a 6-5 loss to the lowly Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

McClanahan, looking to become the majors’ first 12-game winner of the season, left with two outs in the fourth. The left-hander, 11-1 this season, gave up two runs, four hits and two walks in a 66-pitch outing.

Maikel Garcia drew a walk from Pete Fairbanks (0-2) to start the ninth, then stole second and third. After Fairbanks got a pair of strikeouts, Garcia scored on MJ Melendez’s infield single to put the Royals ahead 6-5. The Royals stole seven bases overall.

Aroldis Chapman (3-2) picked up the win and Scott Barlow earned his ninth save.

Drew Waters hit a solo homer and drove in two runs with a single in the eighth for Kansas City, which has the second-worst record in the majors at 21-54.