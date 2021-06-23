x
Rays

Rays lose to Red Sox in 11th

Tuesday night's game marks the Tampa Bay team's seventh straight loss.
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco (5) connects for a three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wander Franco hit a three-run homer and doubled in his big league debut for the Tampa Bay Rays, who lost their seventh straight in falling to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings.

The 20-year-old Franco, considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, connected in the fifth off Eduardo Rodriguez and drew his first curtain call in the majors. Franco doubled in the seventh and finished 2 for 4 with a walk.

The switch-hitting infielder came up with one out and a runner on first in the ninth, and grounded out to the mound. 

Rafael Devers hit a hard grounder that went between first baseman Yandy Díaz’s legs for a two-run double during Boston’s four-run 11th.  

